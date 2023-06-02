Celebrity News June 02, 2023
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Kevin McKidd & Danielle Savre of ‘Station 19’ Spotted Kissing in Italy
Kevin McKidd, 49, and Danielle Savre, 34, are on a romantic getaway in Bellagio, Italy!
The celebs, who have starred on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossovers together, were photographed kissing on a dock Wednesday. Kevin even patted her booty in one pic.
Danielle wore a sexy orange string bikini for the outing, while Kevin sported board shorts.
Fans know Danielle as firefighter Maya Bishop on “Station 19,” and Kevin as Dr. Owen Hunt on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Kevin was previously married to Arielle Goldrath. He announced their split in July 2022 and she filed for divorce in December. They are parents to Adien, 4, and Nava, 3. In 2017, Kevin finalized his divorce with his first wife, Jane Parker. They are the parents of Joseph, 23, and Iona, 21.
Savre, whose “Station 19” character is bisexual, was part of a convention panel in 2022 and opened up to fans about having relationships with men and women in her personal life.
She later told GCN of opening up about her sexuality, “It just felt like it was time to at least reveal a little bit of my personal life. I wanted to be able to explain that I understand, and I see everyone and I get some of the struggles. Not everyone’s, everyone’s got different struggles and different paths and different journeys, but, I see them and I understand and you’re not alone. We all support each other in this community that we’ve created. So in the moment, it felt like the right thing to do. And after, when it came out, I was getting texts from friends being like, ‘I’m so proud of you!’”