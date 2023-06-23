Getty Images

Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath have officially ended their marriage, People magazine reports.

According to docs obtained by the outlet, their divorce has been finalized and they are both legally single.

The exes are also abiding by a prenup.

Kevin announced their split in July 2022 after nearly five years of marriage.

Arielle filed for divorce in December. At the time, TMZ reported Goldrath was requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3.

Arielle was asking that distribution of their assets be settled through mediation, and she wanted to restore her surname: Goldrath.

In 2017, Kevin finalized his divorce with his first wife, Jane Parker. They are the parents of Joseph, 23, and Iona, 21.

Meanwhile, just weeks ago, Kevin, 49, and actress Danielle Savre, 34, were photographed kissing in Bellagio, Italy.

The celebs, who have starred on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossovers together, were packing on the PDA on a dock. Kevin even patted her booty in one pic.

Danielle wore a sexy orange string bikini for the outing, while Kevin sported board shorts.