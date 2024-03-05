Instagram

“Ted Lasso” star Brendan Hunt, 51, and his fiancée Shannon Nelson are parents again!

On Monday, Hunt announced the birth of their second son. He wrote on Instagram, “Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother is recovering peacefully.”

The couple are also parents to son Sean, 2.

Along with a series of photos, Brendan shared, “He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game."

“He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love," Hunt gushed. "I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever."

Shannon also posted her own Instagram. She wrote, “Born roaring on Friday 3/1/24 at 11:06 p.m. 9lbs 3.4oz and 21 inches long. My torso wasn't mad at the early reprieve. Thanks buddy."

In September, Shannon announced her pregnancy.

Nelson posted a pic of her growing baby bump, revealing that she was 15 weeks along.

She captioned the pic, “Incubating a couple of things. #multitasking #MOTS #15 weeks.”

The pregnancy news came months after Brendan announced their engagement.

In June, Brendan posted a pic of Shannon smiling gleefully with her emerald-cut ring. He wrote on Instagram, “The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying ‘yes.’”

Hunt is embarking on this new chapter, just weeks after closing another. The “Ted Lasso” series finale aired May 31.