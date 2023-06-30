‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt Engaged to Shannon Nelson

Getty Images

Brendan Hunt, 51, and Shannon Nelson are getting married!

Hunt, who served as co-creator, writer and the character Coach Beard on “Ted Lasso,” announced the happy news on Instagram.

Posting a photo of Shannon smiling gleefully with her emerald cut ring, Hunt wrote, "The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes.'"

Nelson, who shares 2-year-old son Sean with Brendan, also posted a selfie of the couple along with the message, "We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest.❤️"

The “Ted Lasso” fam took to the comments with Phil Dunster writing, “YAHTZEEEEEE” and Moe Jeudy-Lamour sharing, “Omg omg omg omg omg omg.”

David Elsendoorn posted, “congrats you gorgeous peeps💫🙌🏻🥂🤍”

Other friends like Melanie Lynskey and Amanda Kloots also congratulated the couple.

Hunt is embarking on this new chapter, just weeks after closing another. The “Ted Lasso” series finale aired May 31.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Brendan about the final season, and asked if their could be more. Brendan teased “everything’s on the table” in terms of where things could go later.