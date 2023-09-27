‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt & Fiancée Shannon Nelson Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

“Ted Lasso” star Brendan Hunt is going to be a dad again!

Hunt and his fiancée Shannon Nelson are expecting their second child.

A week ago, Nelson posted a pic of her growing baby bump, revealing that she was 15 weeks along.

She captioned the pic, “Incubating a couple of things. #multitasking #MOTS #15 weeks.”

The news comes just a few months after Hunt announced their engagement.

In June, Brendan posted a pic of Shannon smiling gleefully with her emerald-cut ring. He wrote on Instagram, “The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying ‘yes.’”

The engaged couple are already parents to son Sean, 2.

Hunt is embarking on this new chapter, just weeks after closing another. The “Ted Lasso” series finale aired May 31.