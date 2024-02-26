Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith, 37, filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson, 45, in October, and now she’s speaking out about the split.

The actress opened up to the U.K. paper The Times, saying she does not see the four-year marriage as a failure.

“Sometimes, things we really want to work just don’t end up working," Turner-Smith said. "And that’s okay. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

She went on to suggest that everyone should pause at different moments in their lives and ask if they are being true to themselves.

The “Queen & Slim” star noted, “There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us."

She insisted of her marriage, "I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!"

Jodie and Joshua started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their daughter Juno in 2020.

Turner-Smith said part of leaving her marriage was to be an example for Juno.

"The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter," she shared.

Turner-Smith continued, "The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”

When Jodie filed for divorce last year, she cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as September 13, 2023. In his response, Joshua listed the date of separation as September 30, 2023.

They are both asking for shared joint legal and physical custody of Juno.