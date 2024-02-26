Florence Pugh on Different ‘Dune’ Role & ‘Dot Dot Dot’ Ending (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Florence Pugh brought bold glamour to the NYC premiere of “Dune: Part Two.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Florence, who opened up about her character, as well as the ending of the movie.

In the film, Pugh plays Princess Irulan, calling her the “most different” role she’s ever played.

Pugh described her character as “opinionated” but “silent,” saying, “I think it’s been a really interesting task, finding a new strong and powerful woman in her own way and she’s calculated, she’s powerful, she’s skilled, and she ends the movie on a dot dot dot.”

Florence said she was “excited” to see what’s to come for her character.

Pugh shared many scenes with the legendary Christopher Walken. She dished, “All of my stuff was with Chris… I also styled my hair after Chris in the movie.”

Gushing about Christopher, Florence said, “I got to work with an actor that I’ve grown up loving and admiring and learning from. I got to basically be with this legend that I have literally obsessed over since I was a child so as you can imagine, just dreams.”

Pugh also talked about the “joy” of making the movie with her other co-stars, and how much of a blessing it has been to do the press tour together.

She shared, “Doing a job with anybody that you admire and you love is so easy. You always hope it’s going to be easy, you always hope that it’s going to be a joy, and it truly was a joy making this movie with them and an utter blessing to be able to all be free and available to do this press together.”

“It’s a love fest, and it’s such a wonderful feeling having that,” Florence gushed.