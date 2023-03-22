Exes Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Want to Work Together Again! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have remained close despite their split last year, and now their movie “A Good Person” is coming to theaters!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Florence and Zach about the collaborative process of making the film, which Zach wrote and directed, and in which Florence stars alongside Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon.

While Zach called Florence “a next-level actor,” she praised him for creating “such a positive and safe space” for her.

Along with saying it was “one of the best filming experiences,” Florence said, “He allows the set and the space, however you need it. Because he is an actor, he understand what it is we need, it’s incredibly collaborative process.”

Florence and Zach also revealed they’d love to work together again!

She said, “I hope so. It was a blast. We had a lot of fun and we created something that we’re very, very proud of. The people that were involved in this movie, we made this family and we made this work and it came from our souls, so I can only wish that we have this experience again.”

Zach added, “I would love to. We just really are a good team.”

The two developed the movie together during the COVID lockdown while they were dating.

It was inspired by his own recent tragedies, including the death of his friend Nick Cordero, who died during the early days of the pandemic.

Zach commented, “I’ve lost a lot of people in the last four years that were very important to me, my father, my sister, and my best friend to COVID. When it came time during lockdown to say something, what came up for me was writing about grief and loss and the friendship and love that helps us move forward.”

As for bringing Florence on board the project, Braff shared, “We were in lockdown together and we were constantly talking over dinner, over everything, we would just banter back and forth… She was always very supportive. She was never like, ‘Why are you doing that?’ She was like, ‘Oh, well, tell me more about it.’ It made sense to bring her on as a producer because she was giving me notes and thoughts that were very valuable.”

Zach credited Florence as the one who came up with the idea for her character to cut off her hair live on camera.

Florence chimed in, “I was very much in the blueprint of the creation of the movie, and so it felt that when I finally was able to read the script — which he didn’t let me read the script until it was completed — that I knew who she was. I didn’t need to do a deep dive on who she was. I knew who she was. I’d helped with her being created. She was written with my voice in mind. I cut so many corners. It was like I was a part of her from the beginning, because I was. It just made tackling Allison and that bit easier and meant that all I had to do was breathe life into her and figure out how I wanted to approach her.”