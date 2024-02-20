Florence Pugh & Paul Mescal Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal had tongues wagging after they were spotted partying together after the BAFTA Awards.

DailyMail.com reports Florence, 28, was hanging at the Universal party at Nomad hotel in Convent Garden until 1 a.m., when she headed to the Netflix celebration at Royal Festival Hall. That’s where she was spotted hanging with Paul, also 28, as well as stars Rosamund Pike, Lily James and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Splash News

Florence looked gorgeous in a David Koma white gown with sheer lace panels and a split up the side, which she paired with a feather cape. Paul kept it more casual in black pants and an off-white — mostly unbuttoned — dress shirt over a white T-shirt. See his look here.

The after-party sighting comes after the “Dune: Part 2” actress and the “All of Us Strangers” actor reportedly had dinner together in NYC.

An insider told The Sun, “Florence and Paul move in the same circles and have been mates for some time. If their friendship moved into something more romantic, no one would be surprised.”