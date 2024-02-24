Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

“Revenge” couple Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have another baby on the way!

On Saturday, Emily announced that she’s pregnant with their second child.

Along with posting a series of black-and-white photos, including one of her cradling her baby bump, Emily wrote on Instagram, “Not long now.. Ready when you are little love 🤍🤍🤍.”

The second photo featured Emily and Josh’s daughter Iris, who was born in 2021.

Years ago, Emily and Josh secretly welcomed their first child. The news came as a surprise, since the couple never announced that they were expecting.

Emily and Josh have been married for five years.

They started dating after meeting on the set of “Revenge” in 2011.

In 2021, Emily posted a rare pic of Iris and Josh to celebrate their 10th anniversary.