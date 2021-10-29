Emily VanCamp Shares Sweet Pic of Josh Bowman with Baby Iris for Their 10th Anniversary

Actress Emily VanCamp, 35, posted a rare pic of her newborn daughter Iris in honor of her 10th anniversary with husband Josh Bowman.

In the snap, Josh, 33, is smiling as he walks through the grass holding Iris in a baby carrier.

Emily wrote, “Happy 10 years my love! Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives every day. We are so lucky.”

The “Revenge” co-stars started dating in 2011, tying the knot in 2018.

The couple secretly welcomed Iris two months ago, and hadn’t shared any photos since they announced her arrival.

Back on August 26, Emily posted, “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full,” alongside a black-and-white photo of her daughter’s hand.