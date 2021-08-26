Surprise! Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Secretly Welcome First Child

Getty

“Revenge” co-stars Emily VanCamp, 35, and Josh Bowman, 33, are parents for the first time!

On Thursday, Emily broke the news that she gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Iris.

Alongside a series of pics, including one of their baby holding her finger, Emily wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris 💐 Our hearts are full 💗.”

The news comes as a surprise since Emily and Josh never made a big announcement that they were expecting.

The pair tied the knot nearly three years ago in the Bahamas after seven years together. They met on the set of “Revenge” in 2011.