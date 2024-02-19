Celebrity News February 19, 2024
Lainey Wilson Reacts to Beyoncé Going Country: ‘The More the Merrier’
Before she took home the People’s Choice Award for Female Country Artist, Lainey Wilson stunned in leopard-print Cavalli on the green carpet.
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Lainey, who weighed in on Beyoncé putting out a country album.
Lainey said, “I love it. The more the merrier. I'm like, again, it's, it's about that storytelling, it's about... It's just about making people feel at home… and everybody wants to feel at home.”
When asked about the backlash in the country community, with some DJs saying they will not play Beyoncé’s music, Lainey commented, “Hey, you know what? Everybody is going have something to say about everything. I bet you wouldn’t say it to her face. I love Beyoncé.”