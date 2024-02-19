Lainey Wilson Reacts to Beyoncé Going Country: ‘The More the Merrier’

Getty Images

Before she took home the People’s Choice Award for Female Country Artist, Lainey Wilson stunned in leopard-print Cavalli on the green carpet.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Lainey, who weighed in on Beyoncé putting out a country album.

Lainey said, “I love it. The more the merrier. I'm like, again, it's, it's about that storytelling, it's about... It's just about making people feel at home… and everybody wants to feel at home.”