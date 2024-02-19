Kane Brown Gushes About Baby Boy on the Way! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Kane Brown hit the green carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Kane, who is getting ready to tour and welcome his third baby.

He shared, “I mean, I've been at home just being a homebody, so it feels good to be out here, but yeah, we got a tour coming up. I'm doing six stadiums. This is my biggest tour so far. New music, trying to work on an album… No rush on putting it out, just got new music coming, and then yeah, new baby boy on the way.”

Brown gushed about how much he loves being a dad and his excitement to welcome his first son with wife Katelyn Jae. He commented, “To relive my childhood through my kids and now I have a son on the way, so he's going to get to use some of the stuff that I got at the house.”