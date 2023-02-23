Kane Brown & Kelsea Ballerini Set to Host CMT Music Awards 2023

Getty Images

Country stars Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are co-hosting the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

Brown will be pulling double duty since he’ll also be performing with his wife Katelyn Brown for the broadcast world premiere of their hit single “Thank God.” The single makes the Browns only the second married couple in country music history to get a number one song on the Billboard and Aircheck charts.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Brown has co-hosted the award show.

Last year, Kane and Kelsea co-hosted the show for the first time together. Kelsea was forced to host remotely since she tested positive for COVID-19.

Days after the CMT Music Awards, Kane will make his acting debut in the new series “Fire Country,” airing April 7 on CBS. He’ll be playing a train hopper who helps injured patients at the scene of a crash.