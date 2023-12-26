Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Expecting Baby #3

Getty Images

Country star Kane Brown is going to be a dad again!

On Christmas, Kane announced that he and his wife Katelyn are having another baby.

Along with posting a family photo, Kane wrote on Instagram, “Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️ Merry Christmas everyone!!”

Kane and Katelyn are also the parents of Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, 1.

The photo showed their daughter Kingsley Rose holding up a sonogram.

Last year, Kane gushed about his two daughters at the ACM Awards.

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke to Kane, who revealed the inspiration behind Kodi Jane’s name. He shared, “We were originally gonna name our second child ‘Knight.’ Shining armor. We thought it was gonna be a boy, but it wasn’t, so [we] changed it to Kodi and then we used [for] her middle name her grandmother’s middle name… Jane.”

As for how their firstborn Kingsley was handling her role as a big sister, Kane commented, “She loves her to death. She says, ‘That’s my baby.’ She doesn’t understand that she can’t lay on her yet, so she’ll put all her weight on her and kiss her… She’s trying to be a good big sister.”