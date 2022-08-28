Kane Brown Makes MTV VMAs Debut: 'Country Music Is Changing' (Exclusive)

Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

On Sunday, Kane Brown became the first male country music artist ever to perform solo at the MTV VMAs.

The star talked to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay on the carpet, sharing, "Feels amazing, glad to be here, glad to be here representing, and hopefully I represent it well.”

Kane told Rachel of his opportunity, "I’m hoping that other artists are discovered from this.”

Rachel asked if he meant country music artists and he said yes, also saying what he thinks his presence says about the state of country music.

“Country music is changing… You should all go and check out some artists, 'cause they are dope.”

As for his performance of "Grand," he called it "a fun time. I love interacting with fans — making people forget life is hard.”

Walking the carpet with his wife Katelyn Jae Brown, Kane revealed their baby girls were at the big show with them! “They are on the tour bus right now,” he said, beaming like a proud papa.

Kane said his upcoming album "Different Man" — out September 9 — will reveal his wife is a talented singer in her own right. She will sing the duet "Thank God" with him.

“Kate can sing, she can sing," he confirmed. "She’s on my new album as a feature. She came from the pop world."

Does he smell a hit?