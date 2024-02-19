How Kevin Costner Was Blindsided by Ex Christine Baumgartner

Getty Images

In 2004, Kevin Costner married Christine Baumgartner in an ideal Western wedding.

Their marriage seemed perfect, but their split — and battle over his $400M fortune — was about as ugly as celebrity divorces get.

Now, Harvey Levin and TMZ Investigates are going inside the bitter breakup, from rumors of infidelity to allegations about moving money, and more.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Harvey, who claimed that Kevin was “totally blindsided” by Christine’s filing last year.

Harvey noted, “He did not see this coming. He was devastated by it.”

Levin stressed, “This divorce was all about the prenup… Remember, Kevin is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and she got no spousal support in this settlement because of the prenup."

While she requested $248,000 a month, she ended up getting $63,000 a month in child support.

Harvey said, “She saw the handwriting on the wall. The judge was going to enforce the prenup, so Kevin walked away with what he wanted to get out of the divorce. She did not.”

Is Kevin now romancing singer Jewel?

While TMZ did get photos of them at Richard Branson’s Necker Island in December, Harvey noted that there were “mixed signals” on the status of the relationship now. He elaborated, ‘On the one hand, we’re hearing they’re still seeing each other, and on the other hand, we’re hearing that she is saying they’re just friends.”