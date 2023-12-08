Getty Images

Kevin Costner, 68, appears to be moving on with Jewel, 49, following his contentious split with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

TMZ reports they were seen spending time together at a charity event in the Caribbean, with a source telling the site, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up."

The site even included pics of Kevin with his hands around her waist as she speaks into a microphone. See the photos here.

The tennis event took place on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, and served as a fundraiser for Jewel’s organization, the Inspiring Children Foundation.”

TMZ reports the stars flew to the island together and spent more than a week hanging out before flying out together.

One insider told the outlet, "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on."

Jewel posted about the event on November 28, and wasn’t shy about including a pic of Kevin and tagging him in her post.

The singer, who also shared some swimsuit shots, wrote, “A little late posting. Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

Kevin split with Christine in May after 18 years of marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994.

Jewel was with Ty Murray for 16 years, married for six. They split in 2014.

Now a TMZ source says Jewel is “picky” when it comes to her relationships, "She wants a good man, and Kevin fits the bill."