Celebrity News September 19, 2023
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner Settle Divorce (Report)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have settled their divorce after months in court, TMZ reports.
The site does not have the details, but claims Christine agreed to a three-page settlement letter over the weekend and received more than what was stated in the prenup.
TMZ points out that a judge recently made it clear the exes’ prenup would be enforced. If Christine chose to challenge the agreement, she could be required to repay Kevin $1 million, plus his attorney fees related to the prenup battle.
The news also comes after a judge sided with Kevin over child support payments for their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. At one point, Christine was asking for $248,000 per month, but Kevin’s proposal of $63,000 per month ultimately prevailed.
Earlier this month, in a court document obtained by People magazine, Costner bit back at Baumgartner’s request to have him pay $885,000 towards her legal fees.
His legal team called the request “unreasonable” and “nothing short of outrageous.”
TMZ reports it is now unlikely Costner will have to pay those fees.
Christine filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage.