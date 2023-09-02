Getty Images

In one of Hollywood's nastiest divorce battles in years, Kevin Costner was ordered Friday to pay his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner exactly $63,209 per month in child support, the amount he had proposed.

Christine had asked for $175,057 per month, then reduced it to $161,592.

People reports the judgment came after a two-day hearing in Santa Barbara, California.

Previously, TMZ had reported that Kevin blasted Christine in court docs, claiming she waged “relentless jihad” against him and that she has a boyfriend who’s given her $20,000.

Costner didn't name the man, but sources told TMZ that Kevin thinks she’s seeing his friend Josh Connor. Insiders connected with Baumgartner and Connor, however, denied they were in a relationship, even though they recently took a trip to Hawaii together.

Later, when Christine took the stand, she denied she was dating Connor. Instead, she explained that their daughters are best friends.

He also accused his ex of secretly using $105,000 of his money to pay her lawyers and reiterates previous accusations that Christine is asking for too much child support. She originally asked for nearly $250,000 per month. A judge temporarily awarded her $129,000, while they sort it out. She came back asking for $175,000.