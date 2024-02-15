Getty Images

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are officially divorced.

Court docs obtained by TMZ confirm that the two signed a settlement agreement, more than six months after she filed for divorce.

In California, a six-month waiting period is required before a divorce can be finalized.

While details of the settlement are unknown at this time, sources told the site that the prenup was validated by a judge.

In September, news broke that Kevin and Christine had reached a settlement.

At the time, TMZ claimed that Baumgartner agreed to a three-page settlement letter and received more than what was guaranteed in the prenup.

The news came after a judge sided with Kevin over child support payments for their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. At one point, Christine was asking for $248,000 per month, but Kevin’s proposal of $63,000 per month ultimately prevailed.

Christine filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

It looks like Kevin has moved on from the relationship. He was recently seen spending time with Jewel at a charity event in the Caribbean.

A source told TMZ, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up."