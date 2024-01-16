Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s ex, Christine Baumgartner, appears to have moved on from their marriage.

A source close to Christine told People the designer has reportedly been dating financier Josh Connor since she split from Kevin.

The insider noted that Josh “was initially just a friend” that Christine “likes hanging out with.”

They went on, “He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy.”

Days ago, Christine was photographed dropping Josh off at his home in Montecito, California, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Conor was seen stepping out of the car with a suitcase and a backpack.

Sources recently told the outlet, “They’re together and they have been for a while. They spent time before Christmas together in Hawaii while Kevin was presumably in Aspen with the kids. They also made a trip to New York together. She hasn’t been doing much to hide what’s going on from her friends.”

In August, Kevin claimed in court docs that Christine had a boyfriend that gave her $20,000.

Costner didn’t name the man, but sources told TMZ that Kevin believed she’s seeing Connor. Insiders connected with Baumgartner and Connor, however, denied they were in a relationship, even though they recently took a trip to Hawaii together.

Later, when Christine took the stand, she denied she was dating Connor. Instead, she explained that their daughters are best friends.

Since their split, Kevin has been linked to singer Jewel. TMZ reported they were seen spending time together at a charity event in the Caribbean, with a source telling the site, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up."