Getty Images

Brad Pitt, 60, and Ines de Ramon, 34, are getting serious.

Sources tell People they are living together in Brad’s home!

A de Ramon insider said, "It's pretty recent. They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."

The couple just stepped out together last week at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, where Pitt presented an award to Bradley Cooper.

Brad and Ines did not pose together on the red carpet, but they looked cozy sitting together inside. Hello! has the pics here.

The news of de Ramon moving in with Pitt, comes as Brad nears an end to his contentious seven-year divorce battle with Angelina Jolie. Since their split in 2016, the exes have fought over custody of their minor children and their French vineyard.

Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, and now a source tells Us Weekly, “They’re navigating the last of the red tape, which is a huge relief and morale boost.”

The insider added, “It saddens him that he’s not on better terms with some of his kids, and he regrets that things got so acrimonious with Angelina, but the days of looking back in anger are behind him.”