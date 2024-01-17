@lawlormedia/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX

Brad Pitt and Jon Voight, the father of his ex, Angelina Jolie, ended up at the same art show on Friday night!

The Sun reports Pitt was at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills on a date with girlfriend Ines de Ramon when he ran into Voight, who was there with son James Haven.

Everyone was there to see an exhibit by “Moneyball” director Bennett Miller.

A source told The Sun, it is believed Brad didn’t know Jon would be there.

The insider added, "Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as Ange's family, and it's not a big space.”

The source continued, "I'm told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn't see them talking, they mostly stood apart for the duration of the event speaking with friends."

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari attended, too, and shared a selfie with Brad on Instagram. He wrote, “At the #bennettmiller 🖼️ @gagosian with some cool people last night. Also got alot of skin care tips from Brad Pitt 💪🏽😂 #notwaxfigure.”

Sam was spotted talking to Brad, as well as Jon and James at the event.

While Jolie’s relationship with Voight has been strained, she remains close with brother James.

He recently spoke about being protective of her and her children on the “90who10” podcast.

Host Jessica Entner referred to him as a “protective brother” and he explained, "That's where it all started with the protection of her, and then in the direction of her children — my nieces and nephews."

Haven added, "I just want to be there any time, very much like my mom," referring to their late mother Marcheline Bertrand.

Angelina and Brad started dating in 2005 and married in 2014. They split in 2016, and a contentious divorce followed. They share six children.