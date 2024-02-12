Sydney Sweeney on 'Madame Web' Group Chat, Training & Sequel Hopes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor are dishing on “Madame Web.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to the girls, who spilled on their group chat, which has been going strong for two years!

Isabel quipped, “I don’t even have to pin it cause it’s always on.”

As for what they talk about, the trio shared, “Everything.”

Celeste elaborated, “Relationship advice, work stuff, fashion… TikToks.”

Sydney also talked about the extensive training for the harness work, which she “loved.”

She shared, “I thought it was so cool… we were learning how to do flips and go upside down and run and fly in the air.”

Isabela opened up on her suit, saying, “We are really like coordinated and I think that was really helpful when you’re wearing really skinny suits that are really tight… and you have to do all this physical activity. I think a little fun fact about it is that our suits are inverted.”

Sydney is hoping that the audience will walk away from the movie feeling like they can be their “own superhero.”

How about a possible sequel? Celeste answered, “Absolutely, but that’s up the Sony Gods.”