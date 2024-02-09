Justin Hartley on Nerves Ahead of ‘Tracker’s’ Post-Super Bowl Debut (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Justin Hartley is coming back to TV with his new action-filled series “Tracker.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Justin to dish on the show, which is premiering right after Super Bowl LVIII.

Of having the coveted timeslot, Hartley commented, “People keep asking if I’m nervous and I’m like, ‘No, not at all. Why would I be nervous?’ and then they go on this diatribe about why I should be nervous and then I go, ‘Well, I never thought of that. Now, I’m nervous.’”

As for why people should tune into the CBS show, Justin said, “Very interesting stories, missing persons.”

Of his character, Hartley dished, “He travels around the country and he collects rewards that are posted for missing people.”

Justin isn’t just starring in the show, he’s also producing it with his “calming” demeanor.