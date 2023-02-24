Justin Hartley Talks Intense Dark Comedy ‘A Lot of Nothing’ (Exclusive)

Justin Hartley and Mo McRae stopped by the “Extra” studios to talk with Melvin Robert about their new movie “A Lot of Nothing.”

The dark comedy — in theaters and on demand now — follows a married couple that sees a crime play out on the evening news. They realize their neighbor was involved and decide to take matters into their own hands.

Justin, who plays the neighbor, co-stars alongside Y’Lan Noel and Cleopatra Coleman in the film, which was written and directed by Mo.

Hartley shared, “We’re dealing with intense subject matter,” while Mo added, “You get enraged when you see these things happen [on the news]. What if they reside next door?”

Melvin asked, “What do you think is going to surprise people the most about this?”

Justin replied, “The amount of times you find yourself laughing. I think will be surprising because of the subject matter.”

Hartley went on, “It’s going to leave people feeling different ways depending on where you come from and what your views are.”

The actor also reminisced about “This Is Us,” which recently wrapped after six seasons.