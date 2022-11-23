Celebrity News November 23, 2022
Justin Hartley on Life After ‘This Is Us’ (Exclusive)
Actor Justin Hartley is getting ready to spread some holiday cheer in his new Netflix film “The Noel Diary.”
The movie is one of Justin’s first projects since wrapping six tear-filled seasons of “This is Us.”
Justin has no regrets about “This Is Us,” saying, “I would do it all over again.”
He also doesn’t miss the show, explaining, “I’m not trying to say I didn’t enjoy it — I had the time of my life.”
In “The Noel Diary,” Justin plays an author who is on a journey to uncover secrets from his past. When asked if there was anything about his own family history that he would want to explore more, he answered, “I wish I had more time with my family. We’re all scattered all over the country, so it’s not always so easy to see my mom or my dad.”
“The Noel Diary” premieres November 24 on Netflix.