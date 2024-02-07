Quinta Brunson Says ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 Will Focus on ‘Positives’ (Exclusive)

ABC Television

The third season of “Abbott Elementary” premieres tonight!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti to dish on the new season.

Quinta teased, “This year, I think we’re talking about the positives a little more.”

Janelle revealed that she’s excited for people to “see that Ava exists for a reason.”

Chris chimed in, saying, “I feel like we get to see Jacob win a little bit this season.”

Melvin also chatted with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis.

When asked who Barbara Howard will be cracking the whip on this season, Sheryl answered, “It’s always on everyone… I really think equal opportunity.”

Lisa emphasized that the show was created for teachers to “feel seen.”

Ralph is excited for the new season after production was pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. She commented, “The stand that we took is going to have effects for generations to come.”