Quinta Brunson Says ‘Expect the Unexpected’ on ‘Abbott Elementary’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson braved the cold and wore a custom Balmain dress for the 2024 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Quinta, who was “really excited” to celebrate award season with her cast.

Though she has an “8 a.m. call [time]” tomorrow, Quinta will still be able to enjoy “at least two or three vodka sodas” with her friends.

During their chat, Quinta was shocked to learn from Billy that she received write-in votes to be the mayor of Philadelphia, saying, “I don’t know what you’re talking about… I did not hear of this at all.”

While she said she wouldn’t want the gig, Quinta said she would “do some stuff for public schools… I would institute a mandatory ‘Eagles must win’ clause.”

As for what’s next on the new season of “Abbott Elementary,” she said to “expect the unexpected”!