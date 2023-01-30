Award Shows January 30, 2023
Quinta Brunson Set to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023
“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson has signed on to host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards.
In a statement, Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said, “We're thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today's sound — and paving the way for tomorrow's women in music. With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”
Brunson will be hosting the show on March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
During the show, Becky G, Lana Del Rey, Lainey Wilson, Latto, Kim Petras, and Ivy Queen will be honored.
Additional honorees and performances will be announced on a later date!