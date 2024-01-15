Quinta Brunson ‘Overwhelmed’ by Emmy Win on MLK Day (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson was overcome with emotion after winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2023 Emmys.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Quinta backstage after her big win.

Quinta appeared to be surprised when she heard her name called. She said, “I really was… I just was not expecting, and I was so happy. I was already very overwhelmed from the night, so I was emotional, but good.”

As for who she forgot to thank, she admitted, “Everybody — ABC, WB, Disney. I'm so sorry. I did not even write anything. I didn't think to write anything. My managers, my agents... oh, God… I was overwhelmed.”

When Melvin mentioned how special it was to be honored at the Emmys on Martin Luther King Jr. day, Quinta commented, “I was like the whole time, ‘Wouldn't it be nice… if the show or somebody from the show won on such a day?’ and I didn't even think to think it'd be me, so I'm very, very, very, just... moved.”

Though Brunson initially had reservations about making her character a series regular, she said she is “very happy” she did!

Quinta also expressed her love for the “Martin” reunion that happened during the Emmys. She shared, “‘Martin’ raised me. There are videos of me at 5 years old quoting ‘Martin’ in my car seat… so ‘Martin’ just means a lot to me, so I was actually watching that from backstage because I was about to present with Marla Gibbs, just having the time of my life. I mean, all of those actors are so incredible, but Tisha [Campbell] and Tichina [Arnold], I ran into them on the red carpet and that was the real problem because I started crying then because they were just so loving… We FaceTime, my sister, and I was just emotional so anyway, that reunion… that really did it for me.”

Quinta hadn’t had a chance to talk to her mom since her win, but she said she “cannot wait to call her.”