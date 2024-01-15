Getty Images

Christina Applegate, 52, was feeling the love at the 2023 Emmys.

Applegate, who revealed in 2021 that she has multiple sclerosis, took the stage as a presenter using a cane and with host Anthony Anderson by her side.

As the crowd gave her a standing ovation, she said, "Thank you so much! Oh, my God!” then joked, “You're totally shaming me [and my] disability by standing up. It’s fine.”

She kept the jokes going, telling the crowd, "Body not by Ozempic. Okay, let’s go.”

Christina went on to list some of her past credits, saying, "Some of you may know me as Kelly Bundy from ‘Married... with Children,’" and as she continued, the crowd continued to applaud her.

She quipped, "We don't have to applaud every time I do something.”

When Applegate mentioned her first role as a baby, on “Days of Our Lives” back in 1972, she got emotional. "I'm going to cry more than I've been crying," she said.

Christina was on hand to present Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She was also competing in the latter category for her role on “Dead to Me.” She ultimately lost to “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson.

Her appearance at the show was a bit of a surprise! In February 2023, she told The L.A. Times at the SAG Awards, "It's my last awards show as an actor, probably, so it's kind of a big deal.”