Niecy Nash-Betts Plans to Celebrate Emmys Win by Skinny-Dipping! (Exclusive)

Niecy Nash-Betts spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert backstage at the 2023 Emmys after her win for “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” She reflected on the role and how the win was even more special coming on Martin Luther King Day. She also shared her plans to celebrate by skinny-dipping with wife Jessica Betts!

She said of the win, “I really wanted to acknowledge the fact that Black and brown women have had a hard time when it comes to being heard and believed and being over-policed. I wanted to speak to that, especially on MLK Day.”

Niecy said of winning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “It made it even all the more special because I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams.”

She told Melvin, “I just cannot wait to celebrate tonight.”

“I’m going skinny-dipping, me and J.B. and this cute thing right here,” she said, holding up her Emmy. “This is going to bear witness to the skinny-dipping.”

She also teased her new Ava Duvernay movie “Origin,” which takes a closer look the unspoken hierarchy in America.