Getty Images

Brian Cox and his wife Nicole Ansari-Cox stepped out for “Succession’s” final run at the 2023 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Terri Seymour spoke with Brian, who will not miss the show!

Brian explained, “No, no, I never miss anything — except my wife when I don’t see her for a while.”

Cox will miss the cast, though. He said, “I miss everybody, even Jeremy Strong… no, seriously we really had a really great time together… I missed them all because that was the great thing about the show was the great leaders and we had these great writers… Couldn't go wrong with them. My only annoying things about this stuff is because so many British aspects of it that BAFTA doesn't even recognize our show which I find insulting.”

Brian was seemingly referencing past headlines that he was annoyed by Jeremy’s Method acting.

When Billy mentioned the show’s accolades, Brian gave all the credit to the writers. He said, “It's certainly on the writers’ parts of great integrity… A lot of shows tend to go past their sell-by date, we didn't, we hit it just right, I think.”

Brian praised the writers for the final season, even though they killed his character Logan Roy. He noted, “It’s called ‘Succession,’ you got to see the bit of succession, and they got it [right] and they did it beautifully.”

Though he would have “preferred” to have his character die in Episode 5, he was eventually on board for the timing of his character’s death. He said, ‘The shock effort was so astonishing that, you know, people were going, ‘What happened?’ and I think that made it worth it.”

As for filming the fake funeral scene to throw everyone off, Brian recalled, “They said, ‘We’re gonna do a fake scene. We want you in it,’ so I got in the car and I said, ‘Okay, go,’ and then they said, ‘Oh, we haven't got time to shoot the scene. You can go home,’ and I said, ‘No, I'm not going home, because I know there's going to be a lot of paparazzi there and they're going to know and they're going to think it's his funeral, so I really should go so that it put some off the scent.’”

Though Brian was only in three episodes, he “got paid” for all 10 episodes.

Brian revealed that his wife Nicole played “one of [his] early mistresses” in the funeral scene.