Steven Yeun Would ‘Love’ Another Season of ‘Beef’ (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Terri Seymour spoke with dapper “Beef” star Steven Yeun at the 2023 Emmys, where he entertained the possibility of more episodes in the future.

Steven commented, “You know me — I’d love that.”

He went on, “It’s been such a fun ride with great friends.”

The show has been winning big during award season, and Steven said he “is thankful” to be at the Emmys.