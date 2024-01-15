Katherine Heigl ‘So Excited’ for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Emmys Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Katherine Heigl was radiant in red Reem Acra at the 2023 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Katherine, who said she was “so excited” to reunite with her “Grey’s Anatomy” castmates.

Joined by husband Josh Kelley, she emphasized, “I haven’t seen my old friends in years, so this is really fun and exciting.”

Katherine commented, “[James Picken Jr.]’s like the kindest, gentlest soul… so is Chandra, Ellen and Justin is gonna be really fun.”