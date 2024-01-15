Elizabeth Debicki Reveals Her Post-Award Season Plans at the Emmys (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki was a goddess in Dior at the 2023 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour spoke with Elizabeth, who has been winning big during award season for her role as Princess Diana on “The Crown.”

Elizabeth called it a “wonderful” time, saying, “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t fun.”

She added, “It’s kind of just glorious to see so many people I already know, and I’ve met so many people that I have loved.”

While Elizabeth said she is “happy” with the show’s success, she is happier that her parents are “so proud” of her. A day before the Golden Globes, Elizabeth’s mom told her she was “getting an HDMI cable” to see her crystal-clear!