Camila Morrone Says Suki Waterhouse Will Be ‘Best Mom’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Daisy Jones & The Six” star Camila Morrone was a showstopper in red Versace at the 2023 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush and Terri Seymour caught up with the star on the red carpet, where she said she was excited to see her co-stars Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse.

She gushed over Suki expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson, and revealed she’s already asked to be the baby’s godmother!

Camila said, “I think Suki must be seven [months], but don’t quote me on that. You should see her any minute now with a beautiful bump.

"I’m very happy for them. They are amazing people. She is going to be the best mom.”

She continued, "I actually want to be the godmother. I asked her, which you are not really supposed to do as a godmother, they are supposed to give it you, but I asked for it. So, we’ll see.”

Getty Images

Morrone also introduced her date for the evening, her dad, Maximo Morrone.

He was also decked out in Versace, and Camila revealed that he used to be the face of the brand!

“A fun fact, my dad used to be the face of Versace in the ’90s as a male supermodel and now he’s back here with me.”