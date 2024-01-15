What Ali Wong Immediately Does After Winning Big Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, “Beef” star Ali Wong stunned in Louis Vuitton and Chopard at the 2023 Emmys.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Ali, one day after she won a Critics Choice award for her role in the limited series.

When asked how she feels when she hears her name called, Wong commented, “Honestly, I don’t even remember what happened… As soon as I get in the car home, I watch the playback right away… I’m genuinely really surprised because I started out in stand-up comedy… I was really uncomfortable, I think, calling myself and identifying as an actress until very recently.”

Ali was “honored” to be surrounded by such famed actors and actresses.

Of “Beef” winning big during award season, Wong shared, “It’s such a joy, that show we made, it’s a weird show. The finale, we didn’t how people were going to respond to it… I’m still just thrilled about how many people connected with the show.”