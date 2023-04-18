Getty Images

Bill Hader and Ali Wong are giving their relationship another go.

The comedians are dating again after a short-lived romance late last year.

Hader’s rep confirmed the romance, after the “Barry” star mentioned a “girlfriend” during an interview with Collider.

He told the outlet, “My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

Bill and Ali reportedly dated for two months last year, splitting due to their busy schedules.

He was previously linked to Anna Kendrick, while Ali split withi husband Justin Hakuta in April 2022.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay just caught up with Bill at the premiere of the fourth and final season of “Barry.”

He spoke about directing this season, if fans will be satisfied with the ending, and the “bittersweet” last day of filming.

Opening up about how the show has changed his life, Hader said, “I never was the lead of anything before, and I’ve never written or directed anything before.”

As for directing the entire final season, Bill told Rachel, “I love directing. I'd love to keep doing that. I really enjoy it. It's a lot of fun.”

The final day of filming, however, was tough.