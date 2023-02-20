Getty Images

Nearly a year after their split, comedian Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta are sparking reconciliation rumors!

Over the weekend, the two were seen going for a morning walk in San Francisco in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Hakuta was even seen wearing his wedding ring!

Later in the day, they were photographed playing pickleball with friends.

Wong was most recently linked to Bill Hader.

In December, a source told Page Six, “They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends.”

Last April, Wong’s rep confirmed to “Extra” that she and Hakuta were divorcing.

Another insider told us the split was “amicable,” adding, “They will continue to co-parent lovingly.”

Hakuta has been the subject of Wong’s jokes for many years.

A few years ago, Ali opened up about how fame has affected their relationship. She told Health magazine, “We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple. He is so happy for me, but this lifestyle is not what he expected. He’s not an event person. So we decided that he’s not going to come to any more events — it’s just not how he wants to spend his time. I get it.”

In her 2019 special “Hard Knock Wife,” she joked about how his family made her sign a prenup because they expected him to earn more, but it all changed when she became famous. She quipped, “No one could have predicted this outcome. So much so, that before we got married, his family made me sign a prenup. It’s true, and now if we get divorced, their son is f**ked. No more sashimi on a Tuesday! No more fancy Japanese toilet bidet where water comes out and Hello Kitty sings the song until your butthole’s fresh and clean. Go back to drinking flat water, bitch!”