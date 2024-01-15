Getty Images

“Succession” star Sarah Snook was ravishing in Vivienne Westwood and Cartier at the 2023 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour spoke with Sarah, who gushed about her life as a mom.

Sarah welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in May. She gushed, “She’s great, she’s the best. I love her.”

Of motherhood, Snook noted, “It’s an extraordinary feeling.”

Sarah’s daughter is also affecting her TV habits! Currently, she is enjoying cooking shows, explaining, “Watching cooking shows, it’s all I can handle when I’m breastfeeding.”

While “Succession” ended after Season 4, Sarah was happy to celebrate the show. She said, “It’s great to celebrate it, get some closure on it, see all the cast and the creatives… It’s so special.”