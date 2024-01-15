Award Shows January 15, 2024
Emmys 2023 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!
Emmy attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at their looks and pre-show beauty rituals.
Ellen Pompeo is ready for her close up!
"Jury Duty" star Ronald Gladden invited L.A. Times cameras along as he got ready for his first Emmys, revealing nobody is allowed to touch his brows. He said with a smile, "They are distinguished,"
#JuryDuty star Ronald Gladden invited the Times along exclusively as he experiences his first #Emmys.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 15, 2024 @latimes
Follow our live-updating diary throughout the day to ride along: https://t.co/4yn9LRpgrG pic.twitter.com/3xb6Lx6xDi
Lisa Rinna was unrecognizable during this beauty session!
RuPaul was getting glammed up in his latest Instagram video.
Riley Keough celebrated the awards with a throwback video of her and Sam Claflin practicing a song from "Daisy Jones and the Six." She wrote, "In honor of the Emmys, here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together. We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike. I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show. Everyone on this show worked harder than I’ve ever witnessed on any project actually for years. You’re all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you. 🤡😈🥇🥇🥇🥇"