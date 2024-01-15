Riley Keough celebrated the awards with a throwback video of her and Sam Claflin practicing a song from "Daisy Jones and the Six." She wrote, "In honor of the Emmys, here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together. We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike. I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show. Everyone on this show worked harder than I’ve ever witnessed on any project actually for years. You’re all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you. 🤡😈🥇🥇🥇🥇"