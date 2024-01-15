How to Watch the 2023 Emmy Awards

FOX

The 2023 Emmy Awards are finally here!

The show was postponed from September 18, 2023, to January 15, 2024, due to the Hollywood strikes.

Fans can tune in to FOX at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to see their favorite shows go head-to-head on TV’s biggest night… or catch the livestream Tuesday on Hulu.

Anthony Anderson, who will host the show, gave “Extra” the scoop on what’s in store.

He shared, “I’m going to open up the show… paying homage to the shows that I grew up watching, that helped shape me as an actor and as a viewer of television, so I’ll be behind the keyboards playing a little piano and singing their theme songs and being joined onstage with Travis Barker.”

There will be some major reunions, too! He teased, “We have some great reunions. ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Friends,’ are a couple that come to mind, then we’re just going to be paying homage… There are going to be some great things… great, interactive things that we’re going to be doing throughout the night.”

Anthony emphasized, “This is a job that I’ve wanted for years… FOX gave me the opportunity to do [it], so hopefully, you know, I can live up to my expectations, not only theirs.”