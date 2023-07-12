Emmy Nominations 2023: The Complete List

The 2023 Emmy nominations are here!

Check out the livestream below to see “Community” alum Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma reveal who is in the running this year and scroll down for the full list, updated live.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is InTrouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeffrey Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simon Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders In the Building”

Pedro Pascal, “Saturday Night Live”

Oliver Platt, “The Bear”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

Riley Keogh, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”