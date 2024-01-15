Hannah Waddingham on Working with Tom Cruise: 'Pinch-Me Phase' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham hit the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards in custom Marchesa! She broke down her look for “Extra’s” Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman, and dished on reuniting with the cast of “Ted Lasso” for the award show.

She said of her dress, “It is custom Marchesa designed by the beautiful inside and out Georgina Campbell.”

Hannah joked of the gorgeous light green gown that she asked, “Please match my eyeballs,” adding, “but it did start there actually.”

Commenting on the form-fitting dress, she said, “I’m a curvy girl and I just want to make sure I’m representing us juicy birds, as we call ourselves.”

Waddingham revealed the dress was “bizarrely quite comfortable,” but she couldn’t sit down on the way to the show.

Hannah confessed, “I stood up with a chocolate chip cookie in my hand.”

She went on to call reuniting with the “Ted Lasso” cast as “the ultimate hurrah,” adding, “We are all in the most privileged environment.”

As for the fans who wish the show would continue, she said, “Wouldn’t we all? Including us Greyhounds, for sure.”

While talking about her future she called it “exciting” to work on “The Fall Guy” and “Mission: Impossible.”

“I’m in my full-on pinch-me phase,” she gushed.

Hannah said of working with Tom Cruise, “I had the same reaction that everyone does being in the slipstream of Mr. T.C.”