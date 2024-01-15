Kelsey Grammer Says Frasier Gets ‘Closer’ to Finding Love on Reboot (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer enjoyed a date night with his wife Kayte Walsh at the 2023 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kelsey, who gave a major tease for his beloved character Frasier.

When asked if Frasier will “get the girl” in the reboot, Kelsey commented, “I think he is going to get closer.”

Kelsey noted, however, that Frasier is “most funny” when he isn’t successful with women.