Award Shows January 15, 2024
Kelsey Grammer Says Frasier Gets ‘Closer’ to Finding Love on Reboot (Exclusive)
Kelsey Grammer enjoyed a date night with his wife Kayte Walsh at the 2023 Emmys!
“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kelsey, who gave a major tease for his beloved character Frasier.
When asked if Frasier will “get the girl” in the reboot, Kelsey commented, “I think he is going to get closer.”
Kelsey noted, however, that Frasier is “most funny” when he isn’t successful with women.
Kelsey, a six-time Emmy winner, said he was “happy” to bring back “Frasier.” Referencing the actor who played Frasier’s grumpy dad on the original show, he said, “It was sort of an homage to John Mahoney in several ways.”