Ken Jeong & Mama Doris’ Epic Emmys Red-Carpet Collision! (Exclusive)

Ken Jeong chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Terri Seymour on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys, where he had a star collision with Anthony Anderson’s mother Mama Doris!

Ken took over the interview after Billy recused himself, and hilarity ensued. Ken said, “‘The Ken Jeong Show,’ and I'm here with my supporting co-host — what is your name again… it really doesn't matter.”

He kept going, saying, “So, I'm interviewing myself. I feel so excited to be here. Oh, my God, how am I feeling? I already told you I was excited. What am I wearing? I can't tell you — Men's Warehouse… Gosh, I just, I hate Joel McHale, and that is it. Extra! Extra!”



Terri told him he better be aware of Anthony Anderson’s mom Doris after Anthony said she was going to get people off the stage if their speeches ran long. Ken said, “I have heard, I have heard, and I will abide. I will play by the rules.”

Terri wondered, “Are you going to be able to stop talking, Ken?… Are you going to be able to, like, wrap it up quickly?”

Ken insisted, “Let me finish.”

Ken did his now famous impression of Terri when Mama Doris arrived. Terri said, “We were just talking about you.” Billy interjected, “Two of the biggest stars in FOX primetime together right now, Ken and Doris.”

Terri said, “I was just saying to Ken you better be on your best behavior.”

Billy added, “Have you heard that Mama Doris is in charge of tonight?” Ken replied, “I heard your son, your son told me... and I will abide.”

Terri asked, “What's going to happen? How are you going to step in? You just going to get up there?”

Doris explained she would “get up and pull him offstage if you go over too much. I got the authority.”

Ken smiled telling her he would give her $30. Mama said, “Honey, they gave me $50,000.” Ken quipped, “I’m gonna call my agent.”

Billy said, “Doris, do you have your own agents, or are you and Anthony sharing or do you have your own people?” She said, “We share.”

Ken offered to manage her!

Billy asked if Anthony was nervous. Doris revealed, “Anthony ain’t never nervous… This is a walk in the park.”

Terri commented, “I interviewed Anthony on Friday, and he said this has been a dream of his hosting.”